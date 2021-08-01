Malawi government says closely monitoring situation in South Africa

The Malawi government said it is closely monitoring the violence and looting taking place in some parts of South Africa.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Rejoice Shumba told local media on Thursday that her ministry is in close contact with the Malawi High Commission in South Africa on developments there.

All Malawians living in South Africa have been warned to desist from taking part in the riots, she said.

Malawi has a High Commission in Pretoria and a consulate in Johannesburg.

“One of their duties is to keep us posted on the things that are happening in the country that are affecting our people,” Shumba said.

Recent statistics indicated that up to 87,000 Malawians live in South Africa, but some of them have been returning to Malawi since South Africa instituted lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19.

South African authorities said Thursday that 117 people were killed and 2,203 others arrested in riots and looting, in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, triggered by the arrest and imprisonment of the country’s former president, Jacob Zuma, on July 7 for “contempt of court.” Enditem