Malawi grapples with fuel crisis

The Malawian government has admitted that the gasoline crisis that has been ongoing for two weeks now is “beyond control,” insisting authorities are working hard to reverse the situation.

The shortage of gasoline in the country is “due to supply chain problems that are beyond Malawi Government’s control,” said Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu in a statement released Thursday.

Authorities are working hard to resolve the problem that has seen transport fares increase by more than 50 percent, said Kunkuyu. “Officials are currently in Tanzania working around the clock to resolve the supply chain issues with the relevant stakeholders there as soon as possible.”

Shortage of gasoline in the country started in the fourth week of April with long queues of vehicles spending long hours at a few gas stations. Enditem