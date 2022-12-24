Malawi issues flood warning in southern parts

Malawi’s Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has issued a flood warning in southern districts of the country.

According to a press statement by the department issued on Wednesday, heavy rains of 100 mm from Wednesday to Thursday in southern Malawi pose a flash flood threat in some parts of Chikwawa, Nsanje, and other areas.

Chikwawa and Nsanje are some of the areas in southern Malawi that are usually affected by floods every rainy season.