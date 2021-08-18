Malawi president Chakwera calls for efforts to tackle regional insecurity

Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera has urged the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) to stand united against regional insecurity and called for global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Chakwera made the call Tuesday in his welcoming speech at the opening of the 41st SADC Heads of State Summit held in Malawi capital, Lilongwe.

The president, who is now the new SADC Chair, said regional insecurity is another threat to regional integration agenda, adding that member countries must collectively be vigilant against it.

He said if SADC is going to have sustainable and inclusive development as a region, then the entire region must be peaceful and secure.

“This is why we as SADC are right to be proactive in taking bold steps to arrest any emerging pockets of instability,” said Chakwera.

He further urged member states to embrace industrialization as the most effective means of achieving the main goals of SADC which are increased economic productivity, stronger regional integration, and reduced poverty for people living in the region.

The Malawi president has since taken over the SADC chairmanship from Mozambique President Felipe Nyusi, while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking over the chairmanship of the Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation for the regional body from Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Enditem