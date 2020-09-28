Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is due to visit Zimbabwe on a two-day official visit starting Wednesday as part of a regional tour following his recent election as his country’s new leader, the Zimbabwean government announced Monday.

Chakwera was elected president in June, beating the then incumbent Peter Mutharika.

Last week he was in Zambia where he met President Edgar Lungu.

His foreign affairs minister Francis Kasaila is already in Zimbabwe and met his counterpart Sibusiso Moyo on Sunday.

The Herald newspaper reported that the two ministers discussed various issues including economic cooperation and the transit of citizens during the COVID-19 induced restrictions to contain the pandemic.

The two had also discussed various forms of cooperation between the two countries, particularly on the economic and political fronts.