Malawi rakes in US$193.8 million from tobacco sales

Malawi raked in 193.8 million U.S. dollars from cumulative sales of tobacco in the first 10 weeks of the 2023 market season, a huge leap from 66.9 million dollars that the leaves fetched during the similar period in the previous market season.

According to an update released by Auction Holdings Limited (AHL), a platform for tobacco trading in Malawi, by Friday, the country had sold 84.2 million kg of various types of tobacco at an average price of 2.30 dollars per kg, fetching 193.8 million dollars.

In 2022 during the similar 10 weeks, only 32.3 million kg of tobacco were sold at an average price of 2.07 dollars per kg, fetching 66.9 million dollars only.

AHL has attributed the surge in tobacco sales earnings to multiple factors, including the increased volume of tobacco offerings through contract sales and zero rejections during auctions.

The improvement in sales of green gold has excited the Tobacco Association of Malawi (TAMA) and its membership across the country.

TAMA has attributed the positive development to the commitment of farmers to comply with the standards demanded by the buyers. “As a farmers’ body, we are happy that farmers are eager to do better, and we hope that next season we will do even better,” said TAMA President Abel Masache Kalima Banda in a phone interview with Xinhua.

According to the Malawi Tobacco Commission, a total of 126 million kg of tobacco are expected to be sold in the 2023 market season. Enditem