Malawi records decrease in road accidents, fatalities

Recent analysis of recorded data by the Malawi Police Service (MPS) reveals a decrease in the number of road accidents and fatalities during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the MPS analysis, there was a 4 percent reduction in road accidents and a 16 percent decline in fatalities during this period in 2023.

Peter Kalaya, the National Police spokesperson, said in an interview with Xinhua that the drop is due to the intensified enforcement of road traffic regulations by traffic police officers, and effective sensitization campaigns aimed at educating road users about responsible behavior on public roads.

During the first half of 2023, a total of 2,627 road accidents were documented, compared to 2,728 accidents recorded during the same period in 2022.

The report also reveals that out of the total accidents recorded in the January-June period in 2023, there were 380 fatal accidents, resulting in the loss of 475 lives, compared to 476 fatal accidents and 565 fatalities in the same period of 2022.

The report also reveals most of the victims of road accidents during the period in 2023 were pedestrians and the majority of accidents occurred during weekends and were primarily caused by factors such as speeding, drunk driving, and unnecessary overtaking.

“These findings emphasize the importance of implementing stricter policies, enhancing monitoring mechanisms, and strengthening law enforcement to achieve road safety targets and align with the objectives of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety,” said Kalaya. Enditem