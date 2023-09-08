Malawi rolls out 2nd round of supplementary polio immunization campaign for 2023

The Malawian Ministry of Health has announced the rolling out of the second round of door-to-door supplementary polio immunization campaign for 2023 on Sept. 13-16, targeting all children under the age of 15.

A statement, released on Tuesday and signed by Secretary for Health Samson Mndolo, said the campaign is in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation to boost children’s immunity against the disease through supplementary immunization.

The ministry conducted the first round of the immunization campaign for the year in July, targeting 8.8 million children of ages 15 and below.

With support from the WHO and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Malawi successfully implemented four rounds of polio vaccination in 2022 following confirmation of a case of wild polio in a young girl in the capital of Lilongwe in February 2022.

This was the first confirmed case in Malawi since 1992, and the development prompted President Lazarus Chakwera to declare Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) Outbreak.

By January 2023, Malawi had recorded five confirmed polio cases.

During the launch of the first round of the immunization campaign in July this year, Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, WHO representative for Malawi, appealed to government, partners and donors to join forces to ensure that Malawi delivers a high-quality vaccination campaign against poliovirus.