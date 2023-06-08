Malawi says going after 55 suspected Rwandan genocide fugitives among refugees

Malawi is hunting down 55 Rwandan nationals suspected of having a hand in the 1994 genocide and believed to be hiding in Malawi as refugees, Homeland Security Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has said.

“Rwandan government has asked Malawian government to help them identify 55 suspects that are hiding in Malawi,” the minister said during a press briefing in the Malawian capital of Lilongwe on Monday.

Ng’oma said his ministry will not rest until every refugee or asylum-seeker is well-screened and well-identified.

“These people are warlords and a threat to our country; a threat to our neighboring states and, as Homeland Security Ministry, it is our mandate to bring security in our country and neighboring states by ensuring that nobody uses Malawi as a conduit for fighting in neighboring states,” he said. Enditem