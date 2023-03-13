Malawi suspends school down south as Cyclone Freddy rages on

Malawi’s Ministry of Education has ordered the suspension of schools in the southern region on Monday and Tuesday following the information from the country’s Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services that the effects of Cyclone Freddy could be devastating on the said dates.

Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa said in a statement released Sunday that according to the meteorological information, the effects of the Cyclone will intensify Sunday evening or Monday, and be dying Tuesday.

The effects of the Cyclone are being experienced in ten southern districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Phalombe, Blantyre, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Mwanza, Neno and Zomba.

“As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Education is temporarily suspending physical classes in all learning institutions in the aforementioned districts on Monday and Tuesday. Further to that, learners in boarding schools are advised to stay indoors,” Mussa said. Enditem