Malawi suspends scrap metal exports amid rampant vandalism

The Malawian government has suspended the export of scrap metal for six months due to increased vandalism of metal infrastructure belonging to various service providers in the country.

Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Homeland Security, made the announcement in a statement Saturday, signed by Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Trade and Industry Christina Zakeyu, saying the suspension is meant “to sanitize the scrap metal trade.”

The institutions that have suffered heavy loss of their metal infrastructure following the vandalism included the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi and the railway lines, according to the statement.

“There is empirical evidence that those involved in the malpractice sell the materials as scrap metal to fulfill their business requirements which are not in tandem with our national development agenda,” said the statement. “Issuance of export licenses for scrap metal has been stopped forthwith and all licenses which were issued before this notice stand revoked, and no export of scrap metal shall be entertained.”

It also said during the six months of the suspension, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Homeland Security will, among other things, review the country’s Second-hand and Scrap Metal Dealers Act of 1971 and develop regulations accompanying it. Enditem