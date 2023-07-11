Malawi to embark on new round of supplementary polio immunization

Malawi will conduct supplementary polio immunization campaign starting from July 12 to 15 in collaboration with its partners, targeting all children under the age of 15, health authorities has announced.

A statement signed by the Secretary for Health Samson Mndolo said the exercise is in line with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation to boost the children’s immunity against the disease through supplementary immunization.

The vaccination will be made available in all government and Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) health facilities, and private clinics that already offer immunization services, outreach clinics and other temporary sites, according to the statement issued on Friday.

The health authorities have noted that polio continues to be registered in Malawi and its surrounding countries, underscoring the need to administer the vaccine.

“In addition to the index case which was confirmed in February 2022 in an under five child, two more cases were registered in February, 2023, in the ages between 5 and 15,” said the statement, adding “This is a clear indication that the polio virus is still circulating in our environment and that all children below 15 years are at risk of the disease.”

Malawi reported confirmed case of Type 1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) in the capital, Lilongwe in February 2022, the first case since 1992 and, also, the first detection of a case of WPV1 in Africa since 2016, according to reports from health authorities.

Malawi launched a four-round vaccination campaign against the wild poliovirus type in March, April, August and October in 2022, targeting 2.9 million children under the age of 5 but managed to reach 3.6 million children.

The forthcoming supplementary immunization campaign is targeting all children under the age of 15, including those who were covered in the 2022 campaign, according to the statement. Enditem