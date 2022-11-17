Malawi to launch agricultural subsidy program

Malawi government says all preparatory processes for the 2022/2023 Affordable Input Program (AIP) have been finalized and that 2.5 million farming households have been identified to benefit from the program across the country.

This was announced in a statement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, saying President Lazarus Chakwera will officially open the program Saturday.

Under the AIP, selected farming households across Malawi will get access to farm inputs, including fertilizer, maize and legumes seeds, at a subsidized price to attain food security.

This growing season, a 50 kg bag of fertilizer will be bought at as low as 14.52 U.S. dollars under the AIP, from the actual price of 82.22 U.S. dollars.

The announcement has brought relief to targeted farming households who had lost hope following the confirmed news that the government had lost 725,000 U.S. dollars to a bogus agent to supply fertilizer to Malawi.

Nevertheless, the president assured Malawians that his government will do everything to ensure that AIP implementation remains unaffected. Enditem