Malawi to remove visa entry fees for eligible foreign nationals

The Malawian government, through the Ministry of Tourism, has announced that it is going to remove visa entry fees for selected countries from the beginning of 2023.

During a tour in Dedza, a central district in Malawi, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Michael Usi announced that from January 2023, the government will waive visa entry fees from key tourism markets.

In an interview with media on Wednesday, the minister outlined several countries that will benefit from the program, including China, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, Russia, Canada, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Italy, France, Poland, and Nordic Countries.

“As you know, Malawi is one of the world’s tourist destinations; however, sometimes it becomes a problem for us to utilize this opportunity because of high traveling costs for our tourists,” Usi said.

“The decision of removing visa costs in these selected countries has been made to attract more tourists,” he said.

The minister also said the tourism department is working hand in hand with other tourism players to make Malawi a very conducive place for tourists.

Kwenda Explorers, a Malawian touring company, applauded the ministry through its Facebook page, citing that the new policy will change Malawi’s tourism landscape.

In Malawi, tourism offers an opportunity to support the sustainable development of the local economy. It brings in much-needed foreign currency, offers local employment, and ensures the future conservation of Malawi’s national parks and fragile ecosystems such as Lake Malawi. Enditem