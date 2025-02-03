Malawian Educator Tionge Mtambo Named Top 10 Finalist for Global Teacher Prize

Tionge Mtambo, a headteacher at Tondola Primary School in Malawi’s remote Chitipa district, has been named a top 10 finalist for the prestigious $1 million Global Teacher Prize, an annual award organized by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO.

Selected from over 5,000 nominations across 89 countries, Mtambo’s journey from surviving child marriage to becoming a beacon of hope for vulnerable children underscores the transformative power of education.

Now in its ninth year, the Global Teacher Prize aims to celebrate educators who have made extraordinary contributions to their profession while highlighting the critical role teachers play in shaping societies. Since its inception, the prize has drawn over 100,000 applications globally, spotlighting stories of educators who defy odds to uplift communities.

Mtambo’s work epitomizes this mission. After escaping child marriage herself, she began teaching in 2017, channeling her lived experience into a relentless campaign against systemic barriers like poverty, gender inequality, and early marriage. Her innovative solutions—including school feeding programs, girls’ hostels, and literacy initiatives such as spelling bees—have created safer learning environments for more than 15,000 girls in her district. Under her leadership, Chitipa has risen to national prominence for educational outcomes, earning her Malawi’s “Best Teacher of the Year” award in 2022.

“The Global Teacher Prize was created to spotlight education’s role in tackling challenges like inequality and climate change,” said Sunny Varkey, founder of the prize and chairman of the Varkey Foundation. “Tionge joins a global community of educators building a better future.”

UNESCO Assistant Director-General Stefania Giannini echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the urgency of investing in teachers amid global shortages and evolving classroom demands. “Teachers shape not only the next generation but the future of our societies,” she said.

The prize, open to educators worldwide who teach students aged five to 18, evaluates candidates on their teaching practices, innovation, community impact, and ability to foster global citizenship. Finalists undergo rigorous assessment by a panel of experts, with the winner set to be announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai this February.

For Mtambo, the nomination is more than personal recognition—it amplifies her advocacy for marginalized girls. “When you educate a girl, you transform a community,” she often says, a philosophy reflected in her efforts to keep girls in classrooms and out of early marriages.

Lisa Crausby, Chief Education Officer at sponsor GEMS Education, praised teachers like Mtambo for their “tireless work to nurture future generations.” GEMS, the world’s largest K-12 private school operator, partners with the prize to champion educators who drive systemic change.

As the world awaits the February announcement, Mtambo’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the quiet revolutions led by teachers in classrooms everywhere—proof that even in the most challenging circumstances, education remains a lifeline to hope and progress.