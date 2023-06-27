Malawian government impressed with Chinese contractor in road construction

Authorities in Malawi have said they are impressed with the progress that Chinese contractor, Shandong Luqiao Group Limited, is making in the upgrading of the 9.5-km section of the country’s backbone road, M1, that passes through the capital city of Lilongwe.

Portia Kajanga, Malawi Roads Authority’s senior public relations officer, told Xinhua in a recent interview that when completed, the stretch, which is being upgraded from 2-lane to 4-lane, will be one of the best roads in the country.

The project, dubbed China-Aid Reconstruction and Extension of Airport Road M1, includes the expansion of two bridges, one across the Lingadzi River, and another across a railway line, according to Kajanga.

“The decks of the bridges are concrete reinforced: The T-beams are very strong, and it is going to be a very good road,” said Kajanga, adding that “the contractor is working day and night to catch up because the progress had slowed due to rains, but we see now there’s more work on the ground with increased equipment and manpower.”

She also commended how the contractor is managing to give room to traffic with little detours, saying it is not easy to achieve that in an urban setup where everyone is busy.

He Liren, the Chinese representative of the project, and the supervisor of Consortium of CCCC First Highway Consultants Co., Ltd and Xi’an Fangzhou Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd, told Xinhua in an interview that the construction is of high quality and the life span of the bridges is up to 50 years.

He said the construction of the bridges is done up to 60 percent so far and that by December this year, one side of the road will be fully completed and open to traffic while the works shift to the other side.

“On June 16, 2023, the first piece of prefabricated T-beam was successfully erected, marking that the project officially entered the construction phase of the bridge superstructure,” explained He. “The construction of the project adopts asphalt concrete pavement and two-way four-lane standard.”

According to the group leader, the width of the road’s subgrade is 22.1 meters, and he concurred with the Malawi Roads Authority spokesperson that it is going to be one of the best constructions ever made on the country’s roads.

Meanwhile, the construction works are highly concentrated on the bridge across the Lingadzi River, which is 67 meters wide, and when completed, it will have 36 concrete reinforced T-Beams making the deck.

The project, which officially commenced in December 2021, is funded by a China Aid grant, and it is expected to be fully completed by December 2024.

The contractor has employed over 200 locals who are also benefiting through knowledge and skills transferring. Enditem