Malawian police arrest 6 suspected robbers after exchanging fire

The Malawian police on Monday arrested six suspected armed robbers who allegedly attempted to attack a vehicle carrying cash for a local bank in Blantyre, the country’s second-largest city.

Blantyre Police Deputy Publicist Aubrey Singanyama confirmed the arrests, saying the police got a tip-off that the suspected robbers were planning to intercept the cash vehicle and get away with the loot.

The police intercepted the suspected robbers’ vehicle near a shopping mall in the city, and the two sides exchanged gunshots before the suspects were immobilized and arrested.

Chichiri Shopping Mall, where the incident took place, has long been known as a dangerous place where many people have reportedly been attacked and robbed. The Malawi Police Service has vowed to crack down on criminals and ensure that law and order prevail in the city and across the country. Enditem