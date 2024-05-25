Malawian president calls for more human capital investment in Africa

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera called on African countries to prioritize investing in human capital, including ambitious targets such as early childhood development, girls’ education, and ending child marriage by 2030.

The president made these remarks while opening the 9th African Population Conference on Monday in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital. The conference is held under the theme “Road to 2030: Leveraging Africa’s Human Capital to Achieve Transformation in a World of Uncertainty.”

African countries need to develop education systems that equip their populations to address contemporary challenges and work in sectors with the greatest potential for rapid and inclusive economic transformation, he said.

He also highlighted the importance of identifying and utilizing the strengths of Africa’s population in social, cultural, entrepreneurial, artistic and linguistic intelligence to foster positive transformation.

Over 600 delegates from Africa and beyond are attending the conference, which will conclude on Friday.