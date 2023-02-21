Malawian president highlights China’s contribution to nation’s economic transformation

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has acknowledged the contribution made by China to the country’s trade and industry.

In his State of Nation Address during the opening of the 1st meeting of the 50th session of parliament and the 2023/2024 budget meeting in Lilongwe Friday, the Malawi leader said in the past year, China granted Malawi duty-free and quota-free market access, and the two countries also signed an MoU on sanitary and phytosanitary to facilitate the export of Malawian groundnuts and soybean.

“In line with the National Export Strategy II, following the MoU we signed in India in June 2021 for the export of 50,000 Metric Tons of pigeon peas annually, this past year China granted us 98 percent duty-free and quota-free market access,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader noted that his country was not producing enough for foreign markets to generate the forex and revenues, vowing that his government will try to turn things around. Enditem