Malawian president hints at second term bid ahead of 2025 election

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera Tuesday came out in the open for the first time, hinting at his intention to stand again in the 2025 election.

Chakwera, who led a coalition of nine political parties to power in 2020 in a rerun presidential poll after the country’s court nullified the 2019 election, made the assertion of his second bid during commemoration of the country’s founding father Kamuzu Banda.

The Malawian leader, 69, whose Malawi Congress Party had been in opposition since the dispensation of multiparty politics in 1994, said his intention is to consolidate the founding father’s legacy of developmental projects.

The Malawi leader underscored his statement in his personal post on his social media page later in the day, saying he’ll lead the southern African country up to 2030.

“I pledge to use my entire tenure up to 2030 to build a new Malawi that mirrors the good outcomes of the Kamuzu reign,” Chakwera said.

The president’s declaration on his 2025 presidential candidacy comes two days after the country’s former president and leader of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Peter Mutharika, 84, also announced his intention to contest again in the 2025 election.

He called on Malawians to desist from violence and politics of division ahead of the 2025 tripartite elections.