Malawian president pardons 230 inmates before Christmas

Malawian President Lazurus Chakwera on Friday pardoned 230 prisoners and commuted the sentence of three prisoners on death row to life imprisonment as part of this year’s Christmas Commemoration which is to fall on Sunday.

Secretary for Homeland Security Oliver Kumbambe said in a statement that the pardoned prisoners are those who were charged with minor offenses and that have demonstrated good behavioral reforms.

“The pardon of 230 prisoners and three prisoners on death row to life imprisonment is an act of mercy during this festive season,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Malawi Prison Service (MPS) spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba has commended the president for the move, citing that the move will help in decongesting prison facilities in the country and allow inmates to practice good sanitation practices.

“As you know, we are living in a time of cholera outbreak here in Malawi. The reduction of inmates in our prisons is going to help us to reduce the threat of getting the disease among the inmates,” he said.

Statistics show that Malawi has 23 prisons with a total prison population of more than 14,060.