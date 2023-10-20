Malawian women’s football team honoured for emerging Champions of COSAFA

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has rewarded the national women’s football team for winning the 2023 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship.

Chakwera hosted the team at a luncheon at his presidential residence, Kamuzu Palace, in Lilongwe, where he rewarded every player and every official who participated in the tournament with 1,700 U.S. dollars.

He also rewarded the players and officials with a plot of land each in the country’s capital for their housing.

Malawi made history when they beat Zambia 2-1 in the final at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa on Sunday.

Chakwera said the Scorchers’ win was not by chance but followed hard-working spirit and unity in the players and their officials.

Captain Temwa Chawinga, who plays for the Chinese Women’s Super League team, Wuhan Jianghan University FC, was named player of the tournament and also won the Golden Boot award with nine goals.

“Since I play professional football outside the country, I’m better off because I get something. But my friends here just play for passion and get nothing. So I’m happy that the president has considered them,” Chawinga said.