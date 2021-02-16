For Charles Mhula, a vendor in the city of Blantyre, Valentine’s Day should be a date he expected the most to make a lot of money by selling love gifts such as flowers and dolls just to mention but a few.

The situation this year, however, was contrary to his expectation because people in the city did not respond to the day as usual.

In an interview with Xinhua, Mhula believed that this was a result of COVID-19 preventive measures that the government has been enforcing in the city.

It’s our custom to sells flowers and other gifts on Valentine’s day, however, I have discovered that people are not buying from us as they used to do in past years. Personally, I can not blame them because the money has been scarce to many residents in our city because of COVID-19. I also believe that people are protecting themselves from the pandemic which can be spread easily in overcrowded spaces. Since Friday I have been selling flowers but it’s obvious that I am going to make a loss because of fewer sales,” he said.

Valentine’s Day brings a special environment to many lovers in Malawi. People often exchange gifts, plan dates and many other amusing activities. Some couples opted to buy and deliver their gifts online for Valentine’s Day this year.

According to Bakhita Ndelemani, a young woman who sells customized cakes, a lot of her sales on Valentine’s Day were made online.

“To avoid a threat of spreading the virus, a number of customers are opting for online buying and delivery services. This has a number of advantages to the couples considering a fact that everyone is at risk of contracting the virus,” she said.

Malawi has so far reported 29,035 cases of COVID-19, with 13,607 recoveries and 952 deaths, and continues to register more cases of COVID-19. It is expected that the country will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine very soon. Enditem