Malaysians free to send mail overseas again after long pandemic ban

Malaysians can from Wednesday resume sending international mail after a halt of more than a year which the national postal service put down to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on air transport.

Sending is to be limited to 56 countries “due to limited international flights available,” POS Malaysia said, listing many European countries and most of Malaysia’s neighbours, but not the US.

When the suspension of outbound international mail was imposed last year, Malaysia had reported around 9,000 cases of coronavirus and 124 related deaths.

By Wednesday, when POS Malaysia lifted the ban, a Health Ministry announcement of 334 additional fatalities recorded the day before took the national death toll to over 24,000.

Over 2.1 million virus cases have been reported among the almost 33-million population. The government said on Tuesday that over 80 per cent of adults had been double-jabbed.

POS Malaysia has earlier allowed the resumption of expensive express mail to 10 neighbouring countries but last month reported a net loss of 107 million ringgit (28 million dollars) for the first six months of 2021.

POS Malaysia’s Wednesday announcement ends a suspension applied since July 2020, which was attributed at the time to “varying levels of restrictions across destination countries on flights, airport closures and cross border services.”

The number of flights to and from Malaysia plunged after a border closure, which remains in place, was imposed in March last year.

Opposition lawmaker Tony Pua on Wednesday called for the easing of remaining restrictions on Malaysians who want to leave, arguing the requirements make little sense when case numbers in Malaysia are generally higher than elsewhere.