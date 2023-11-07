Malaysia’s population increases by 1.8% in 3rd quater

Malaysia’s population in the third quarter of 2023 was estimated at 33.5 million, an increase of 1.8 percent as compared to 32.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, official data showed Tuesday.

The male population increased from 17.2 million to 17.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022, while females increased from 15.7 million to 16 million in the same period, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The population aged 0-14 years old (young age) remained unchanged at 7.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, the composition of the population aged 15-64 years (working age) increased from 22.9 million to 23.4 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The composition of the population aged 65 years and over (old age) increased from 2.4 million to 2.5 million during the same period.

Meanwhile, the number of live births recorded a decrease of 2.8 percent to 110,354 as compared to 113,506 in the third quarter of 2022.

A total of 46,646 deaths were recorded in the third quarter of 2023, decreased 10 percent as compared to 51,841 deaths in the third quarter of 2022.