Maldives Officials Meet at OIC Over Corruption

The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs H.E. Amb. Samir Bakr received today, 24 August 2023 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, the President of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Republic of Maldives, H.E. Mr. Adam Shamil, and other officials of the Commission.

During the meeting, the Assistant Secretary-General praised the active role of the Maldives in OIC and its contributions to the promotion of the objectives and principles of the OIC Charter, unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah.

He underlined the importance of the implementation of the Makkah al Mukarramah Convention of the OIC Member States on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation, adopted by the OIC Ministerial Meeting held in December 2022.

The President of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Republic of Maldives expressed appreciation for the important role played by the OIC in promoting integrity, good governance and combatting corruption through strengthened cooperation between OIC Member States, and in this regard, sought support towards enhancing cooperation between Maldives and OIC specialized institutions.