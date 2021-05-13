Maldives President Ibrahim Solih has ordered the security forces to implement health and safety measures in order to curb the ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, local media reported here Thursday.

Meanwhile, in a televised address on Wednesday, Solih urged citizens to cooperate with health regulations to ease the burden on the country’s healthcare system and prevent the situation from growing out of control.Solih said that the Maldives was one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic in terms of economic fallout. He warned that more stringent restrictions would be imposed to curb the worsening spread of COVID-19, which would hurt the economy.

A curfew is currently effective in the Greater Male area between 4:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., during which all movement is banned except with a special police permit. Prayer congregations in capital Male, as well as dine-in services at all cafes and restaurants, have been suspended.

Data from the Health Protection Agency showed that 1,572 new cases were detected in the Maldives on Wednesday. The country’s total active cases have risen to 12,873, out of which 263 patients have been hospitalized for treatment.