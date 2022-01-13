Mali Accuses France of Violating Country’s Airspace

The Malian authorities said on Thursday that a French military aircraft violated the country’s airspace while flying from Cote d’Ivoire to Mali and back.

The government of Mali said that the French military aircraft of “A400 type” on Tuesday flew en route from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to Gao, Mali and back.

“The named aircraft, which committed a clear violation of Mali’s airspace, turned off the radio transponder in order not to be identified, and ceased contact with the flight control centers,” the Malian government said in a statement posted on Facebook by the country’s foreign ministry.

The Malian authorities called the alleged actions of the French military a “fraudulent maneuver.” However, the Malian authorities managed to identify the aircraft and to track its flight path, thanks to “recently purchased means of national defense.”

The government of Mali condemned the violation of airspace and stressed that France made a decision “to support the ECOWAS sanctions, including the closure of the land and air borders of the member countries with Mali.”

In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced that presidential and parliamentary elections initially scheduled for early 2022 in Mali would be postponed until 2025 due to the volatile security situation across the country. Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in turn, threatened the Malian military authorities with sanctions, imposing them on January 9.

The Malian authorities called the sanctions illegal and illegitimate. The country’s leadership also stressed that they were not based on any guidelines of the community. In response, the Malian military authorities decided to recall ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and to close land and air borders with the member-countries of the organization.