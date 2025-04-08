Mali and Algeria Close Airspace Amid Drone Dispute

Mali has announced that its airspace is closed to all civilian and military flights traveling to and from Algeria, a decision made in response to Algeria’s similar move after shooting down a Malian drone.

The Malian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure condemned Algeria for what it described as continued support of international terrorism, a charge that came as Algeria cited repeated airspace violations by Mali to justify its own measures.

In a related development, Algeria recalled its ambassadors to Mali and Niger and postponed the deployment of its new ambassador to Burkina Faso. These decisions come amid long-standing tensions between the two nations, with Mali accusing Algeria of harboring terrorist groups along their shared border.

The current standoff follows earlier regional moves, including the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States and the subsequent formation of the Alliance of Sahel States, which reflect deep shifts in regional alliances.

The unfolding crisis underscores the fragility of diplomatic relations in the Sahel and hints at wider security challenges that may influence the stability of the area in the long term.