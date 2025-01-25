Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Launch New Joint Passport as Part of Sahel Alliance

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have announced plans to introduce a new common passport for their citizens starting January 29, 2025, marking a key milestone in their break from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This move comes exactly one year after the three countries, under military-led governments, formally declared their exit from the regional bloc. The countries now form the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), a new alliance aimed at strengthening their cooperation in the face of growing jihadist violence in the region.

The decision to leave ECOWAS was driven by frustrations with the bloc’s perceived alignment with former colonial power France and its failure to effectively support the Sahel nations in their fight against jihadist insurgencies. The new AES passports will begin circulating at the end of January 2025, but the existing ECOWAS passports will remain valid until they expire. The transition is part of a broader effort by the three countries to assert greater independence from ECOWAS and France.

The AES, which was officially formed after the withdrawal from ECOWAS, also revealed plans to replace current ECOWAS passports with the new AES version. While the details of this transition are still being worked out, it is uncertain whether citizens of AES countries will face visa requirements when traveling to ECOWAS member states after the transition date.

In a related move, the three countries have recently established a joint military force of 5,000 soldiers to combat jihadist violence, a growing concern that has plagued the region for several years. The Sahel nations, which all experienced military coups between 2020 and 2023, have been critical of France’s role in the region and are seeking closer ties with countries like Russia for political and military cooperation.

This growing shift in alliances and the establishment of AES signals a realignment of regional power dynamics in the Sahel. The region, once dominated by ECOWAS and French influence, now faces an uncertain future as these nations forge new paths forward in addressing security challenges and political sovereignty. How ECOWAS and AES will coexist and interact in the coming years remains to be seen, especially given the potential visa and diplomatic challenges that may arise between the two blocs.