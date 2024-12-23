Mali Joins Burkina Faso and Niger in Renaming Streets to Erase Colonial Legacy

Mali has followed the example of Burkina Faso and Niger by renaming streets and public spaces in its capital, Bamako, to erase remnants of its French colonial past.

A decree issued by Mali’s junta leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, resulted in the renaming of nearly 25 streets, boulevards, squares, and public institutions previously named after figures from France’s colonial administration.

Notably, Cedeao Avenue, which was named after the French acronym for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has been renamed to reflect Mali’s newly formed strategic alliance with Burkina Faso and Niger, called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This marks a significant move by the junta as it continues to distance itself from former colonial ties.

This action follows similar steps taken by Niger and Burkina Faso in recent years. Niger, in October, renamed several monuments and locations in its capital Niamey that were linked to France’s colonial past.

Since taking power through back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, Mali’s military junta has steadily shifted its foreign alliances. Under Colonel Goita’s leadership, the country severed ties with European partners, including France, and sought support from Russia and its Wagner mercenary group. The renaming of streets further underscores Mali’s efforts to forge a new identity, one that is less connected to its colonial history and more aligned with its current geopolitical orientations.