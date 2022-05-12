Mali Telecom Operators Market Intelligence Report 2022 Featuring Orange Mali, Moov Africa Malitel, & Telecel Mali – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Mali Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Mali Telecom Operators Country intelligence report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Mali today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom service revenue in Mali will grow at a CAGR of 3.1%, with growth in mobile data, fixed voice, and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data revenue will grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over 2021-2026.

This growth will be driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and increasing consumption of 4G mobile data service on the back of increasing mobile coverage. Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over 2021-2026, supported by growing adoption of broadband services, increasing coverage of the fixed network, and increasing broadband ARPU.

Scope

Total telecom service revenue in Mali will increase at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026

Mobile service revenue will account for 79.7% of total service revenue by 2026, driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and increasing consumption of 4G mobile data service on the back of increasing mobile coverage

Orange Mali will remain the leading mobile operator in terms of mobile subscriptions over 2021-2026

The Country Intelligence Report provides analysis of the following

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Mali

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Demographic and macroeconomic context

Regulatory context

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom service revenue

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Competitive landscape

Companies Mentioned

Orange Mali

Moov Africa Malitel

Telecel Mali

