Mali Will Only Purchase Weapons From Countries That Respect Sovereignty – Prime Minister

Mali will not cooperate on arms purchases with countries that interfere in its affairs, while it considers Russia a reliable partner, transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga told Sputnik.

“If we want to get weapons from a number of states, but they block, blackmail and interfere in our internal affairs, this means we will cooperate with a country that does not blackmail, does not interfere in our internal affairs and respects our sovereignty and our people. Today we can say that Russia is a reliable partner,” Maiga said.

Russia has always been a reliable partner, and Mali wants to boost cooperation, which has “not been at a proper level over the past 30 years,” the prime minister continued.