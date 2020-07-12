Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Saturday announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in a bid to ease political tensions and unrest currently striking the capital.

“I have decided to repeal the licences of the remaining members of the constitutional court,” the president said in an evening television address.

Following the dissolution, authorities will from next week “nominate new members so that the reformed court can quickly help us find solutions to the disputes arising from the legislative elections,” he said.

The constitutional court has been under disputes since it overturned provisional results for parliamentary elections in March, triggering protests in several cities.On Friday, a demonstration was launched in the capital and then intensified into violent protests, leaving at least three dead and 74 others injured.

