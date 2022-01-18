Malian referee to handle Ghana and Comoros match

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed Boubou Traore has been appointed as the middle man for Ghana’s last Group match against Comoros.
Bobou, 36, would be assisted by Issa Yaya from Chad (Assistant I), Mahamadou Yahaya Gado from Niger (Assistant II) and Issa SY from Senegal (Fourth Official).
Youssouf Guedi Guirreh from Djibouti would be the Match Commissioner while Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia would serve as Referee Assessor.
The match is scheduled for 20:00Hrs kick off at the Omnisports Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday. January 18, 2022.
Other appointed officials include:
Titus Haimbili Kunamuene – General Coordinator – Namibia
Lucas Radebe – Technical Study Group – South Africa
Emmanuel Amuneke – Technical Study Group – Nigeria
Yvonne Namai Mukabana – Marketing Officer – Kenya
Mamadou Diallo – Marketing Officer – Mali
Desmond Katongo – Media Officer – Zambia
Inas Mazhar – Media Officer – Egypt
Mohamed Dellagi – Security Officer – Tunisia
Xolile Nokuthula Vilakati – Security Officer – Eswatini
Mustapha Ghorbal – Video Assistant Referee – Algeria
Abdelhak Etchiali – Assistant VAR – Algeria
David Kofi Prince Pambo – Doping Control – Ghana
Imade El Fahouss – Assistant General Coordinator – Morocco
Moussa Baba Djaouro – COVID-19 Officer – Cameroon