Malian referee to handle Ghana and Comoros match

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed Boubou Traore has been appointed as the middle man for Ghana’s last Group match against Comoros.

Bobou, 36, would be assisted by Issa Yaya from Chad (Assistant I), Mahamadou Yahaya Gado from Niger (Assistant II) and Issa SY from Senegal (Fourth Official).

Youssouf Guedi Guirreh from Djibouti would be the Match Commissioner while Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia would serve as Referee Assessor.

The match is scheduled for 20:00Hrs kick off at the Omnisports Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday. January 18, 2022.

Other appointed officials include:

Titus Haimbili Kunamuene – General Coordinator – Namibia

Lucas Radebe – Technical Study Group – South Africa

Emmanuel Amuneke – Technical Study Group – Nigeria

Yvonne Namai Mukabana – Marketing Officer – Kenya

Mamadou Diallo – Marketing Officer – Mali

Desmond Katongo – Media Officer – Zambia

Inas Mazhar – Media Officer – Egypt

Mohamed Dellagi – Security Officer – Tunisia

Xolile Nokuthula Vilakati – Security Officer – Eswatini

Mustapha Ghorbal – Video Assistant Referee – Algeria

Abdelhak Etchiali – Assistant VAR – Algeria

David Kofi Prince Pambo – Doping Control – Ghana

Imade El Fahouss – Assistant General Coordinator – Morocco

Moussa Baba Djaouro – COVID-19 Officer – Cameroon