Mali’s Transitional Government Bans NGOs Funded by France

The transitional government of Mali has banned the operation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) funded by France.

“The activities of all non-governmental organizations operating in Mali and receiving funding or financial or technical support from France are prohibited,” the transitional government said in a statement on Monday evening.

The decision also applies to NGOs operating in the humanitarian field.

In the spring of 2022, the Malian government announced that it was terminating defense agreements with Paris and called on the country to withdraw troops involved in the operations Barkhane and Takuba. In July, Paris announced the official completion of the Takuba mission amid disagreements with the African nation’s transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.