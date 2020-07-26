An organisation advocating for good nutrition on Sunday expressed fears that malnutrition among citizens may cause the COVID-19 pandemic to further spread in Zambia.

The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition (CSO-SUN) said it is concerned that some fatalities caused by the COVID-19 in the country were due to poor nutrition.

“This goes to show that malnutrition may exacerbate COVID-19 and more attention should be given to nutrition and diet in the fight against COVID-19,” Nsungwe Mulendema, the organization’s communication officer said.

She said in a release that there is strong evidence linking a particular dietary pattern to the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

According to her, good nutrition plays a critical role in supporting the immune system, adding that nutrition must be a pillar of COVID-19 recovery and preparedness to build immunity and resilience of people and communities.

She called on the government and other stakeholders to continue promoting nutrition and wellness in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Zambia recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of 446 tests carried out, bringing the cumulative total to 4,481. Enditem

