Malpractices: Eduwatch suggests CCTV cameras in examination halls

Africa Education Watch, an Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organisation, has recommended the installation of CCTV cameras at examination centres and halls to curb examination malpractices.

The Organisation also called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the security services to enhance punitive measures and sanctions on persons involved in examination fraud.

Mr Kwasi Nimo Jnr, Programmes Officer, Africa Education Watch, made the recommendations when he presented Eduwatch 2022 WASSCE Ghana Monitoring Report.

The Report detailed findings and recommendations from an examination fraud monitoring exercise they undertook in 33 examination centres and 20 social media platforms in the rollout of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Mr Nimo noted that the 2022 WASSCE had less cases of examination questions leakage prior to the start of the examinations as compared to the previous years.

He emphasised that the reduction was due to the National Investigative Bureau’s involvement in safeguarding the papers at the various printing hubs.

Mr Nimo indicated that, however, there was increased incidences of examination malpractices at the centres due to poor supervision and invigilation by GES supervisions who were mostly staff of the schools.

He said that was due to the inadequate deployment of the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) external supervisors as against those deployed by GES.

He recommended that more WAEC external supervisors be deployed to supervise the exams, because they could not be compromised.

“WAEC should renegotiate the GH¢ 25.00 paid to supervisors to motivate them in their supervision.

“They should also ensure that payment is prompt,” he added.

Mr Nimo urged the GES to use performance indicators that rewarded school heads based on the record of no examination fraud during WASSCE.

He called on the Ministry of Education to convene a national forum on external assessment to reform Ghana’s external assessment system, with regulatory governance, relevance and quality assurance.