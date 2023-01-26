Malta Guinness Awards Coaches and Players of the Women’s Premier League

Malta Guinness, headline sponsors of the Women’s Premier League has awarded coaches and players for their sterling performance during the first phase of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The awards initiative is in fulfillment of Malta Guinness’ commitment to set up a monthly awards at the start of the partnership with the Ghana Football Association. The monthly awards will honour selected players and coaches each month for their outstanding performance.

Yusif Basigi, Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Stella Nyamekye of Dreamz Ladies, Coach Joe Nana Adarakwa, of Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C. and Ophelia Serwaa also of Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C. received cash prizes and goody bags from Malta Guinness for the months of October and November, 2022 respectively.

Marketing Manager, Malta Guinness, Dinah Adu-Asare, “We aim to inspire a world of good at all times as a business. We believe rewarding coaches and players of the Malta Guinness Premier League for their outstanding performance will go a long way to drive excellence. We remain confident that as we go into the second phase of the league, we will see more exciting play and results.”

The next phase of the season promises to be more exciting and power-packed with lots of activities including stakeholder engagements with the football and business communities, capacity building workshops for players as well as other activations across the country.

The sponsorship of the Women’s Premier League is in furtherance of Malta Guinness’ promise of creating a World of Good and championing the progressive portrayal of women through football.

In 2022, Malta Guinness, signed a three-year contract with the Ghana Football Association to support the Women’s Premier League. The decision to support the Women’s Premier League is based on the brand’s commitment to championing diversity and inclusion and demystifying misconceptions around women’s football. Through this, Malta Guinness is reigniting the love for women’s football, fueling the can-do spirit among women in sports, and providing a platform for them to showcase their skills and talents and encourage other aspiring athletes to venture into sports.

Beyond football, Malta Guinness as part of its sustainability agenda is carrying out the Plastic Collection Drive to champion plastic waste recycling nationwide through community mobilization, engagements and partnerships. So far, the community-focused initiative has been held in Alogboshie, Kaase and Mallam- Gbawe.