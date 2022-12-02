Malta Guinness champions sustainable use of plastics with partners

Malta Guinness, Ghana’s premier malt beverage, has teamed up with Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew for its third edition of the plastic collection drive at Mallam-Gbawe.

In partnership with Mckingtorch Africa, a social enterprise focused on plastic recycling, the initiative forms part of efforts to create a world of good, champion the sustainability agenda and drive plastic waste recycling nationwide through community mobilisation, engagements and partnerships.

Dinah Adu-Asare, Marketing Manager at Guinness Ghana Breweries, lauded members of the community for their passionate participation. “I want to say a big thank you to all stakeholders for making this campaign a success,” she said.

“As part of the brand’s objectives to reinforce its leadership position in the sustainability agenda and fueling a world of good, Malta Guinness begun the Plastic Collection Sustainability Agenda to help rid the environment of plastic waste, while sensitising the communities we source, make, and sell our products from.

” Indeed, we are humbled by the turnout today here in Mallam. On behalf of Malta Guinness, I will like to thank you for your participation and support. Ayekoo!”

Celebrated Ghanaian Artiste, Mr Drew, who led participants through the plastic collection activities, thanked Malta Guinness for the initiative to raise community awareness towards fostering a culture of proper waste disposal procedures.

“Sustainability has become a very important topic and it is great to see the Malta Guinness brand champion plastic sustainaility. All of us have an important role to play in this agenda and I am happy to lend my voice to this cause,” said Mr Drew.

He stated that not only would the initiative help to reduce plastic pollution in the community but it would unlock other opportunities for economic empowerment through plastic recycling.

While on the field, the team from Guinness Ghana organised an exciting plastic collection challenge, which was keenly contested by hundreds of participants.

The people of the community were divided into teams and tasked with collection of used plastic materials in their vicinity.

Winners were rewarded with souvenirs and cans of Malta Guinness.

The ‘Malta Guinness Plastic Collection Campaign’ aims to motivate Ghanaians to adopt positive attitudes and promote proper plastic recycling practices.

So far, the initiative has been held in Alogboshie and Kaase and is expected to be organised in other parts of the country.

Malta Guinness will partner with community leaders to educate residents about the importance of recycling plastic waste. As part of the initiative, buyback centers (plastic collection centers) will be set up in Accra and Kumasi.