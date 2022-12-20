Malta Guinness Hosts Light Up Ceremony Ahead of Christmas

Staff and management of Ghana’s only total beverage business, Guinness Ghana, shared the joys of the Christmas festivities with the lighting of a two-meter-high Christmas Tree made from bottles of Malta Guinness and Alvaro.

The ceremony, which took place in the company’s breweries in Accra and Kumasi simultaneously, was a time to connect and reemphasize the commitment to celebrating life every day, everywhere.

The Christmas Tree, dubbed ‘the most sustainable Christmas tree by staff, is aimed at nurturing and reemphasizing a key pillar of one of the company’s flagship brands, Malta Guinness.

Malta Guinness, Ghana’s number one malt drink, has committed to fueling a world of good through its plastic recycling initiatives. Malta Guinness remains passionate about using plastic sustainably and demonstrates this position through its plastic collection drive which aims to collect and transform plastics collected into functional solutions within various communities.

“The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony reinforces Malta Guinness’ commitment to this course and the fulfillment of SDGs 12 which stipulates responsible consumption and production based on advanced technological capacity, resource efficiency, and reduced global waste,” Dinah Adu-Asare, Marketing Manager noted.

The Malta Guinness Plastic Collection Drive was launched in August 2022 to cultivate and educate communities around plastic waste through community mobilization and sensitization. So far, the campaign has been executed in Alogboshie, Kaase, and Mallam-Gbawe.