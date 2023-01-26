Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League officially launched

The 2022/2023 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League has been officially launched in Accra.

Speaking at the press launch, Malta Guinness Marketing Manager Dinah Adu-Asare explained that the company has been strongly committed to championing diversity and inclusion, creating equal opportunities for women, and promoting the progressive portrayal of women in their business and in society over the years.

According to her, it is in this regard, they launched the World of Good campaign to help people feel energized to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Partnership

“Malta Guinness firmly believes in creating a “Can-Do” World. It is for this reason that last year we partnered with the GFA to support and throw more light on the Women’s Premier League. For decades, many sporting activities including football, have been male-dominated,” she disclosed.

Stressing that, women have been discouraged from pursuing their sporting careers due to gender norms and misconceptions.

“Despite these challenges, there has been some progress toward gender equality in sports. The progress we have made since the start of the season will not have been possible without the unwavering support of several stakeholders, especially the media,” stated.

Awards & Recognitions

According to her, at the start of the partnership, Malta Guinness made a commitment to establish monthly awards for player of the month and coach of the month.

“We felt it was important to recognize and celebrate the coaches and players who exhibit outstanding performance. Every month, Malta Guinness will award the best-performing coaches and players.

We believe recognizing them for their outstanding performance will go a long way to drive excellence and inspire a world of good.

In the past few months, we have seen the sheer brilliance, resilience, passion, exuberance, dedication, and remarkable talents of these young women.

We are proud of the hard work and exceptional skills they have exhibited and we look forward to what they have in store for us in these coming months.

We will like to use this opportunity to reward the coaches and players who showed sterling performance during the first phase of the season,” she applauded.

She further commended Coach Yusif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies, Stella Nyamekye, the player with Dreamz Ladies, Coach Joe Nana Adarkwah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, and Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah also of Ampem Darkoa Ladies for outstanding leadership and performance they have shown so far.

According to the Marketing Manager, they have a lot of activities lined up for this year.

Stressing that with support from all and sundry, they are optimistic about changing the narrative associated with women’s football by promoting gender equality in sports.

By rekindling interest in women’s football and enabling young girls to carry out more daring feats in Ghana and beyond.

Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability

“In line with our promise of creating a World of Good, we also launched a plastic collection drive on the sidelines of the season to champion sustainability and drive plastic waste recycling nationwide through community mobilization, engagements, and partnerships.

The community-focused initiative has been held in Alogboshie, Kaase, and Mallam- Gbawe so far,” she noted.

