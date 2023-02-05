Malta Guinness WPL: Hasaacas Ladies suffer painful defeat to Faith Ladies in Accra

After an entertaining 90 minutes of action, Hasaacas Ladies FC, giants of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to Faith Ladies at the Carl Reindorf Park in Accra.

Faith Ladies’ Jennifer Kankam Yeboah’s well-taken free kick was all her side needed to walk away with the maximum points in match-day nine of the WPL.

Both teams were a delight to watch with skillful displays from Faith Ladies’ Mafia Nyame, Jennifer Kankam Yeboah, Matilda Bless Fodu, Akomabea Dwamena, goalkeeper Mary Neequaye, and Hasaacas’ Doreen Corpson, and captain Linda Eshun.

With Hasaacas Ladies’ Doris Boaduwaa missing some decent chances in the game, Kankam Boadu wasted no time to put her side ahead in the 45th minute before halftime.

This would be Hasaacas Ladies’ second defeat as the first round of the Malta Guinness WPL came to an end.

The defeat put Faith Ladies on the same points with the Southern Zone leaders, but the Dansoman-based club is in second position due to Hasaacas Ladies’ goal difference advantage.

The Southern Zone Champions amassed six wins, a draw, and two defeats after nine matches to finish the round with 19 points.

Faith Ladies’ Mafia Nyame was named the NASCO MVP in the thrilling encounter.

The second round of matches will start in a fortnight.