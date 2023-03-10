Malta Guinness WPL: Ridge City chase Army Ladies for first win

It will be fireworks at the Madina Astroturf as winless Ridge City Ladies chase Southern Zone leaders Army Ladies for their first win as the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) enters match-day 13 this weekend.

Army Ladies, who have been undefeated in their last nine games, would compete against uninspired Ridge City with their eyes fixed on victory to extend their lead at the summit of the log.

A win for the security team would inspire and boost their confidence to keep their league title ambition on track.

Ridge City on the other hand is still in search of their first win of the season after losing their last nine games to send them to the bottom position with two points after 12 games.

In their first encounter, Army Ladies defeated the home team by a lone goal and would capitalize on their superiority to snatch the maximum points against Ridge City Ladies who need a miracle to emerge victorious on Friday.

Elsewhere at the Gyandu Park in Secondi, five-time WPL winners, Hasaacas Ladies after bottling their chances of making it to the Southern Zone top spot against Police Ladies last weekend would come face to face against Thunder Queens this Saturday to try their luck once again.

Coach Yusif Basigi’s side, who had dominated the league in the past is facing a shocking challenge from Army Ladies who are showing no signs of giving up the remaining five matches of the season.

The game between Faith Ladies and Berry Ladies would be one of the top games to witness this weekend, as both sides are in impressive form to pick up all three points.

Berry Ladies would come into the clash as a side unbeaten in their last five games, with hopes of extending their record, while Faith Ladies would seek to boost their campaign of chasing Army Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies in the top three race.

At the Robert Mensah Park, Essiam Socrates would make a move to redeem themselves this Saturday as they play ninth-place Ladystrikers as visitors.

Essiam Socrates has shown a splendid performance in their first premier league campaign, securing 20 points in all premier league games played.

Security side, Police Ladies after giving the Doo Ladies a great game last weekend to escape the relegation scare, would take on Soccer Intellectuals at the Aduyaw Assasan Park on Saturday.

Both teams have 13 points each at the eighth and ninth positions respectively and hope to beat all odds to make it to the top of the table with five games to go.

Elsewhere in the Northern Zone, bottom-placed Fabulous Ladies, the pride of the Ashanti Region would battle defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday.

The defending champions lost to Dreamz Ladies last weekend and would come into this game as a wounded lion to get back on track against a struggling Fabulous Ladies side.

With the Princess of Goals on their side, Princess Owusu may be the giant to pull up a shocking performance against their opponents.

Second-placed PearlPia Ladies, who are also chasing glory, would host Candy Soccer Academy at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday.

Candy Soccer Academy has won three games this season with 11 points to their credit against a Tamale side with 21 points so far.

After leaving the zone leaders in a state of confusion with a shocking defeat in their last game, Dreamz Ladies would travel to Tamale to face Tamale Super Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Park on Saturday.

The Bantama Astro Turf would host Ashtown Ladies and Northern Ladies on Saturday, whilst Supreme Ladies also take on Prisons Ladies on Sunday.