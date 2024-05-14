‘Mama Africa Must Arise, Build Better Environment For The Next Generation’ – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has called on Africa leaders and this generation to Arise and build a better environment for the next generation to inherit.

He said it is about time Mama Africa arise and build with its own hands.

The SEER was speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program today under the topic “Mama Africa” where he lamented the continuous scourge of flood that bedevils most African countries including Ghana.

He bemoaned the behaviour of people dumping refuse into gutters thereby choking the gutters and causing havoc to lives and properties whenever it rains.

According to him the time has come for all to rebuild the environment with our own hands and stop using the same hands to destroy it.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that, it is intriguing to see people who travel outside the country for greener pastures crying because of what they have to endure as slaves in another land, and those who are back home are also crying whenever it rains.

“The time has come for us to Arise; Mama Africa must rise. This generation must raise up the youth. This generation must rise to give a better environment for the next generation to have hope, to have Jobs, and for those who are not educated to also be assured of means of survival. Let’s support our environment with our own hands.”

He said, when we fail to keep the environment clean, we will suffer the floods and it doesn’t take the president, any angel, any preacher, any government, any prophet, any pastor, to tell us that this is our environment, and we must keep it clean.

Taking his teachings from the Scriptures, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah indicated that as stated in Genesis 16: 1, Egypt represents the glory of Africa.

“Now Sarai, Abram’s wife, had borne him no children. But she had an Egyptian slave named Hagar.

“In Issiah 19, 20 God asked Issiah to go naked and walk through the town for 3 years prophesying against Egypt that a time will come these people will be arrested they will be naked. Issiah’s prophesy was about a slave trade. For a long time since the time of Abraham, our ladies keep struggling to travel to other countries to serve as slaves. These Ladies pray day and night for visas to travel.”

According to him, a time will come as indicated in the Bible, that the West will drive Africans away.

“Genesis 21: 10: …and she said to Abraham, “Get rid of that slave woman and her son, for that woman’s son will never share in the inheritance with my son Isaac.”

This, he said, is manifesting as the British government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda have finally been approved by parliament, ending a months-long deadlock between the lower and upper chambers over the legality of the policy.

Under the new law, any asylum seekers who arrive illegally in Britain will be sent to Rwanda.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged that the first flight will leave as early as July, promising a wave of deportations “come what may” over the summer.

Amid all these, he said there is an opportunity for Africans to rewrite the wrongs and make things better for themselves as Abraham rose early in the morning and took bread and a skin of water and gave it to Hagar, putting it on her shoulder, along with the child, and sent her away. And she departed and wandered in the wilderness of Beersheba.

When the water in the skin was gone, she put the child under one of the bushes. Then she went and sat down opposite him a good way off, about the distance of a bowshot, for she said, “Let me not look on the death of the child.” And as she sat opposite him, she lifted up her voice and wept. And God heard the voice of the boy, and the angel of God called to Hagar from heaven and said to her, “What troubles you, Hagar? Fear not, for God has heard the voice of the boy where he is. Arise! Lift up the boy, and hold him fast with your hand, for I will make him into a great nation.”

He said, Africa must arise and raise a generation that will build the continent and make it a better place.

The SEER also took the opportunity to announce and invite all for another ‘Mpaebo Kese’ session in Kumasi on May 30, 2024.