Kisumu rapper Gabiro MTU Necessary has teamed up with AsenB to release their new joint record, “Mama,” the Mother’s Day dedication is set to drop on May 9th. The new track provides some gentle, upbeat feel-good vibes as listeners hear Gabiro and AsenB lay down some touching storytelling lyricism with a soulful chorus that radiates uninhibited energy.

The Kisumu based Kenyan artists send out a message of enduring appreciation to mothers around the world on their latest track.

Through its chilled melodic beats and bilingual mix of English and Swahili, it manages to connect us all. Usually, we are less likely to engage with tracks that we don’t immediately understand but after a couple of listens, I’m willing to bet that you’ll be singing right along!

The release is a testament to Gabiro & Asen B’s versatility as Artists and their innate talent. Both Asen and Gabiro tap into their affectionate side with both artists sadly losing parents they have used their art to articulate these emotions while addressing mothers around the world.

Although we haven’t got a set date for the official music video, it’s certainly set to capture the song’s triumphant lyrics. With a cross country collaboration from people around the globe to be involved in the making of the video over social media.