Mama Dzidoasi launches 15th Anniversary with thematic projects

The Sub Divisional Queenmother of Gbi Abansi in Hohoe, Mama Dzidoasi I, has launched her 15th Anniversary of installation with 15 thematic projects to be undertaken within the Gbi Traditional Area.

The 15 projects are: Breast Cancer Fund, TEENpreneur Academy”, ICT project, Library project, Adopt a Nursery School, Pamper the Aged, Menstrual Hygiene, Kids Time with Dzidoasi, and Skills Training for Women.

The rest are: Sports Activities, Scholarship Scheme, Adopting a Cultural Group, Reading and Debate Competitions, and Awards, cooking competition, and rebuilding the rice mill for women of Gbi-Abansi.

Mama Dzidoasi speaking at the sideline of the launch, disclosed that it had been a journey and a school, which she was still learning and trying her best to see what she could do to help the people of her community.

She said the 15 thematic projects were chosen to make up for her years of reign as a queen mother adding that “I think it is just to do four major and 11 other projects to support the people of my community to mark the 15 years.”

Mama Dzidoasi said the breast cancer fund, ICT project, Library project, and “TEENpreneur Academy” were the four major projects.

She said she lost some dear ones to breast cancer as well as had a survivor which gave her the understanding that, “if we are able to support more women, we will be able to increase the number of survivorships especially in my community.”

Mama Dzidoasi said she had donated an amount of GH?15,000 as seed money to the breast cancer fund to support people who had undergone screening and needed further treatment.

She called on all to support the fund which would be entrusted in the hands of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital to enable them to give more hope or increase survivorship within the area.

Mama Dzidoasi said a significant achievement in her reign had been the continuous training for young people by helping them gain skills in balloon decorations, ice cream, and soap making.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Volta, Eastern and Oti Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), noted that the Queen mother’s traditional story was one that could be declared as a tourist attraction adding that, “we are on a mission to promote our region”.

He said only a few traditional leaders worldwide were enstooled at such a young age.

Mr Gadzanku spoke about the clean nature of the Volta region and Hohoe and believed Hohoe would soon be the commercial capital of the region since it had great potential for commercial growth, trade, industrial growth, and had a good transit point.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Obaa, and Hemasaa of Adumasa, thanked the elders and parents of Mama Dzidoasi for their patience to enable her to go to school and learn a skill although she was enstooled at a young age.

She described the queen mother as a woman of warrior and valour, a pride of Gbi Abansi, Hohoe, Volta, Ghana, and motherhood adding that “I am so proud of her.”

Oheneyere Anti noted that Volta had great women of royalty who stood and fought for it and there was the need for them to be projected.

She presented 15 copies each of her three authored books to the queen mother as support towards her library project and urged the people of the area to unite, support and project their people.

Mama Dzitri II, Queen mother Wli Agorviefe, on behalf of the Hohoe Municipal Council of Queen mothers, pledged their love and support for Mama Dzidoasi while asking for God’s favour for her in all her undertakings.

They described her as very principled, hardworking, peaceful, studious, patient, and business-oriented and also acknowledged her support for the Council.

Known in private life as Claudia Etornam Kudzi, the Queen mother was enstooled at age 19 in 2006, while studying at the then Institute of Professional Studies (IPS).

She is currently the Regional Chairperson of the Volta Lands Commission and a member of the National Lands Commission.