‘Mama Hogbe 2022’ beauty pageant affected by rains

A downpour Saturday night at Keta disrupted this year’s “Mama Hogbe 2022” beauty pageant, which forms part of the Hogbetsotsoza of the Anlos, bringing the event to an abrupt end.

The event initially saw many of the youth thronging the venue, who had relied on the organisers to find a better venue for the smooth running of the show.

However, Mr Fredrick Selorm Blebu, organising committee member, told the Ghana News Agency that the programme had been rescheduled for Sunday, November 6.

“Nothing about the programme has changed. The venue as well as the price of the ticket have not changed and we are hoping for a successful programme tonight,” he said.

A visit to the event ground at Keta early Sunday morning saw arrangements underway for a massive show in the evening, beginning 2100 hours.

Mr Blebu pleaded with the public to keep calm as the organisers did everything possible for a good show.

Eight beautiful ladies, currently housed at Kedzi for some rehearsals, would contest for the ultimate crown.

They are Sedudzi Gifty Agbetsiafa, Zormelo Precious, Fiagbedu Etornam Grace, and Dziedzorm Abotsi Forgive.

The rest are Agbenuku Rubby Mawunyo, Augusta Emefa Kpodovia, Deydzoh Anastasia Nuviadenu, and Atakpa Victoria.

This would be the first comeback of the event after the outbreak of the COVID-19.