‘Mama Hogbe 2022’ crown goes to Zormelo Precious

Miss Zormelo Precious, a 22 year old actress has won the coveted 2022 edition of “Mama Hogbe” held at Awawa’s House near Jubilee Radio in Keta on Sunday.

She bagged home GH₵600 and a blender from Ghana Commercial Bank Limited, sponsors of the event.

Miss Zormelo won the crown for the first time after the Hogbetsotso festival was put on hold by the covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Miss Rubby Agbenuku Mawunyo, 22, was adjudged the first runner-up of the pageant and took home a cash prize of GH₵400 and an electric blender.

Miss Emefa Kpodovia Augusta became the second runner up and received an amount of GH₵300 together with a blender, whilst other contestants took home GH₵100 each.

Miss Precious Zormelo disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it was a dream come true to be crowned “Mama Hogbe” saying she was poised to bring many changes in the lives of young people, especially the girls.

She stated that her main priority was to eradicate the rising level of teenage pregnancy and premature parenting in the Anlo land.

Mr. Fredrick Selorm Blebu, a member of the Organising Committee member said that the contest was a successful one with contestants showcasing much more enthusiasm.

“It was a competitive contest with much more zeal from the contestants.”

Many participants the GNA spoke to impressed on sponsors to increase the portfolio of prizes to commensurate with the Hogbetsotso brand to attract more contestants in subsequent events.