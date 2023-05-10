Mama Love Foundation and others team up to promote juvenile golf in Obuasi

Mama Love Foundation, an Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation is collaborating with Captain One Golf Society and the Obuasi Golf Club to train children from foster homes, the needy and less privileged in Obuasi to develop interest in golf.

The initiative forms part of the “Deprived Kids Project”, introduced by Captain One Golf Society and implemented by the Obuasi Golf club.

Kids from the Mama Love foundation who are already undergoing skills development training in dressmaking, hairdressing, bakeries are the initial beneficiaries.

They are being taken through the rudiments of the game of golf for weeks with the goal of unearthing talents among young girls and nurture them to achieve their potentials.

Mr. Stephen Dapaah, Captain of the Obuasi Golf Club in an interview said the initiative was in line with the objective of the Club to demystify the notion that golf was meant for only the rich in the society and also develop the talent of juvenile golfers in Obuasi.

“The Obuasi Golf club has established Golf academy which is to train kids, nurture them to be good golfers in future. We are working assiduously to bring more of the kids from different schools here on board to come and learn golf,” he noted.

Mr. Paul Baah Nuakoh, the Secretary of the Obuasi Golf club said kids from the Mama Love Foundation were currently being trained and that it would be extended to various children homes in Obuasi.

He said golf had social, health, and financial benefits as a sport and expressed the commitment of the Club to groom the young lads to reap the enormous benefits that comes with golf.

Reverend Love Konadu, the President of Mama Love Foundation said she was excited to enrol the kids from her foundation, saying that, it would ensure their holistic development.

She lauded Captain One Golf Society and the Obuasi Golf club for their resolve to train kids to develop interest in golf.

Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah, Founder and President of Captain One Golf Society said Golf is now played at the Olympic Games, underscoring the need to develop a lot of talents in the country.

He said it was unfortunate that currently only a few played golf in Ghana and majority of them were from the well-to- do class, a situation that must change in order for Ghana to compete at the highest level.

He added that golf clubs and other golf societies were doing a lot to demystify the sport and correct certain misconceptions hindering certain groups of people from participating.

“It is for this reason that we have the ‘Deprived Kids Project’. We want to have at least one care or vulnerable home attached to a golf club in the country,” he indicated.